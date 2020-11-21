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Covid-Gate, The Political Virus - Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
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6 views • November 21, 2020
The national economies of 193 countries, member states of the United Nations were ordered to close down on March 11, 2020. The order came from above, from Wall Street, the World Economic Forum, the billionaire foundations. And corrupt politicians throughout the world have enforced these so-called guidelines with a view to resolving a public health crisis.
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