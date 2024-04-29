Create New Account
LARGE 💥 IN FLORIDA / LOCUSTS SWARM U.S+RUSSIA / 2 MOONS 2 AREAS / BIBLICAL WORMWOOD / JESUS IS COMING / READ👇
Published Yesterday

Brandon cory Nagley


Apr 26, 2024


BIG "NUCLEAR" LOOKING EXPLOSION KEPT HUSH IN FLORIDA/LOCUSTS-CICADAS FINALLY START TO SWARM U.S+RUSSIA/2 MOONS CAUGHT BY 2 SEPERATE PEOPLE IN 2 DIFFERENT PLACES/BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X IS COMING CLOSER/CHAOS BREAKING OUT ACROSS MULTIPLE U.S UNIVERSITIES EXACTLY AS THE ELITE INTENDED/IS YESHUA (JESUS) YOUR LORD? READ BELOW...Today is now 4/27/24, ..I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Especially planet x/ biblical wormwood system information.... All main notes are in my comments section under my video so please go read there.... All footage credited to others from footage I used other than my own songs and footage....


Keywords
floridaplanet xwormwoodrussiaexplosionswarmlocustsjesus is comingsigns in the heavenssystem bodiesbrandon cory nagley2 moons

