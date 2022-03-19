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Retired US Deputy Marshal William Finlay: COVID Door Knockers
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114 views • March 19, 2022
William Finlay also known as Wild Bill for America on his social media channels is a retired law enforcement officer and former U.S. Marshal who grew up in the mountains of Colorado.
After 20 years in law enforcement he attended Bible College and then served on the mission field for several years. Nouthetic Biblical Counseling is a passion for Bill and he says he has seen amazing life changes in suffering people when they finally got serious about their Christian faith.
According to his statements, he has traveled the world as a security specialist and anti-terrorism specialist.
He now serves as an enthusiastic Tea Party member and is co-founder of the Daytona Beach chapter of Act for America.
In this video, he dishes out some common sense information about COVID door knockers and more.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/wild-bill-for-america-covid-door-knockers/
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After 20 years in law enforcement he attended Bible College and then served on the mission field for several years. Nouthetic Biblical Counseling is a passion for Bill and he says he has seen amazing life changes in suffering people when they finally got serious about their Christian faith.
According to his statements, he has traveled the world as a security specialist and anti-terrorism specialist.
He now serves as an enthusiastic Tea Party member and is co-founder of the Daytona Beach chapter of Act for America.
In this video, he dishes out some common sense information about COVID door knockers and more.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/wild-bill-for-america-covid-door-knockers/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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