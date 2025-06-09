Jackson Hinkle on LA protests: (https://t.me/SputnikInt/86673)America looks ready to explode

The US influencer compared the unrest in LA to the BLM riots, calling it a “deep state coup attempt 2.0” against Trump.

“The US is a powder keg — firebombings, protests, National Guard… this could spiral fast,” he told Sputnik at the Forum of the Future.

No heroes, no villains — just chaos waiting to ignite.