© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jackson Hinkle on LA protests: (https://t.me/SputnikInt/86673)America looks ready to explode
The US influencer compared the unrest in LA to the BLM riots, calling it a “deep state coup attempt 2.0” against Trump.
“The US is a powder keg — firebombings, protests, National Guard… this could spiral fast,” he told Sputnik at the Forum of the Future.
No heroes, no villains — just chaos waiting to ignite.