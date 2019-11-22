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Appearance is More Important than Health in Young Adults
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12 views • November 22, 2019
For young adults in college, appearance matters more than their health according to research out of the University of Missouri. Researchers created a play about women's body images that divulged their insecurities about their own bodies and about the importance of nutrition. At the end of the performance the actors remained in character and anwsered questions from the audience.
I'm a bit wary of the science in this study, but it is very interesting and the findings may well be right on the mark! Results showed that when young adults think about nutrition they think of calories rather than nutritional value. It could be that nature gave us a reproductive drive that is extremely powerful and leads to these kinds of choices. The authors also suggested that lack of time, knowledge and money led to some of the poor food choices that were made. for more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
I'm a bit wary of the science in this study, but it is very interesting and the findings may well be right on the mark! Results showed that when young adults think about nutrition they think of calories rather than nutritional value. It could be that nature gave us a reproductive drive that is extremely powerful and leads to these kinds of choices. The authors also suggested that lack of time, knowledge and money led to some of the poor food choices that were made. for more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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