Eyes To See, Herbert “W” Armstrong’s “Worldwide Church of God”, “Conservative Christians”

CTB 2024-05-16 Herbert “W” Armstrong
Topic list:
* “Microsoft” MANDATORY updates: BECAUSE THEY LOVE YOU
* Eyes to see and hands to be tied.
* If only we had $9 - $24k dollars for a weekend of anal sex and video games.
* Garner Ted and Herbert W.—the Armstrong cult.
* Garner Ted’s needed his chakra stroked.
* What is chiropractic adjustment good for?
* Is anarchy the answer? Should ALL natural substances be legal?
* John Ankerberg’s Jesuit.
* Norman Leo Geisler: Jesuit-trained “Evangelical apologist” preferred by Ankerberg.
* Why are Jesuits teachers, “astronomers” and “archeologists”?
* “SCIENCE!” (Putting dinosaurs on Noah’s ark.)
* Herbert “W” Armstrong’s Donald Trump secret.
* Armstrong joins the Dead Son Club.
* Armstrong’s wealth and power were far beyond his “church”; why?
* The heresies of the World Wide (cult) of God.
* Why do all these cults have these heresies in common?
* What’s behind “Anti-Trinitarianism”?
* “Kyrie Eleison”
* California government comes to Herbert W’s rescue amidst “mismanagement of funds” investigation.
* Garner Ted spent Korea “in the Navy”.
* “Satan’s biggest lie.”
* Steve Jobs’ “bitten Apple”
