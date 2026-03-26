Alex Jones & The Hodge Twins - is Israel Run USA

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Alex Jones & The Hodge Twins Debate Whether Or Not The Trump Admin Can Be Saved From The Clutches Of The Israeli Government's Hostile Takeover Of America. Topics Discussed: •Legality Of The Iran War •Lindsey Graham & Pawn Sacrifice •Trump The Workaholic •Israeli Influence Over The US •Muslim Brotherhood & The CIA •GMO Food / MAHA Movement & MUCH MORE! DO NOT MISS THIS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INTERVIEW!