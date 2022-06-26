WHITE HORSE= Bind w/Bow. RED Horse =Take Peace from the Earth. Black Horse= Balances -Yoke together

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The Truth mirrored from then Cory Barbee YouTube channel and other platforms for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/6aSGcM1eIL8
Quotation from original video description...."The WORD Of GOD Is Perfect...The Times are visible and EASY to SEE"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/