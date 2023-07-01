PAYLOAD 2 - NANOCAPSULES 👀 720p

Xray_911
March 22, 2023
Taking a deep dive into why the vaccine NANOCAPSULES are prematurely failing. Why athletes are more susceptible to cardiac arrest, why stage performers and presenters are dropping dead and what the connection to 5G is. Also explained is the "Twitcher" / "Fish-out-of-Water-Syndrome", and the cause of the cancer explosion - 50 minute documentary.
PAYLOAD 2 - a hard hitting look at what's in the vaccines and how they work.
Link to part 1 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8feb77a0-ec0c-4cf9-b406-c263a45d34c9
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2evwqc-payload-2-nanocapsules-.html
