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The 97% Consensus? Global Warming Unmasked!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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42 views • October 28, 2021
It’s been claimed that ninety-seven percent of scientists agree: climate change is real, man-made and incredibly dangerous. But where does this ninety-seven percent claim come from, and more importantly - is it true?

The claim is taken from a paper by Australian John Cook, Climate Communications Fellow for the Global change Institute at the University of Queensland. However, the paper says nothing about the would-be dangers of climate change and it only counts the number of publications, rather than the number of scientists, in support of human-made climate change. Never let facts get in the way of a good story.

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Sources
http://www.forbes.com/sites/jamestaylor/2013/05/30/global-warming-alarmists-caught-doctoring-97-percent-consensus-claims/
http://www.friendsofscience.org/assets/documents/97_Consensus_Myth.pdf
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/opinion/global-warming-consensus-claim-doesnt-stand-up/story-e6frg6zo-1227276959248
http://www.ft.com/cms/s/2/05b14576-958f-11e4-b3a6-00144feabdc0.html#ixzz3cgosD0T6
http://www.citedeleconomie.fr/The-Economist-s-global-debt-clock

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