Trump Today - President Trump’s Free Speech Policy Proposal - 12-15-2022
Published 15 hours ago |

On this the 231st anniversary of the Ratification of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, President Donald Trump spells out his positions and policies regarding Free Speech an the rest of our Bill of Rights.

trumpfree speechdeep statetraitorsbill of rights day

