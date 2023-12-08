The World Mourns the Loss of Professor Refaat Al-Areer, one of Palestine's Most Prolific Poets and Activists - Zionist regime Targeted his Sister's Home, Killing his Brother, Sister and her 4 Kids

Today, the world mourns the loss of Professor Refaat Al-Areer, one of Palestine's most prolific poets and activists. He was a driving force of the "We Are Not Numbers" Project.
"What should we do? drown? commit mass suicide, is that what Israel wants?"
There is reason to believe that the Zionist regime deliberately targeted his sister's home, killing his brother, sister, and her 4 kids.
Let his death not be in vain.
