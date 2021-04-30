© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ils devront rendre des Comptes ! Silvano Trotta
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • April 30, 2021
30 avril 2021 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Iver:7
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
@SilvanoTrotta
Comment font-ils pour cacher autant de mensonges, manipuler autant les gens et leur cacher de VRAIS TRAITEMENTS qui soignent le Covid ?
Sources :
https://t.me/trottasilvano
https://vk.com/silvano67
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/23/health/baby-powder-cancer.html
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/action-alerts/identifying-post-vaccination-complications-their-causes-an-analysis-of-covid-19-patient-data
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/pfizer-fined-23-billion-illegal-marketing-off-label/story?id=8477617
https://dossier.substack.com/p/miracle-or-mirage-mrna-moderna-biontech?
https://factuel.afp.com/lefficacite-de-livermectine-contre-le-covid-nest-pas-scientifiquement-demontree
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
@SilvanoTrotta
Comment font-ils pour cacher autant de mensonges, manipuler autant les gens et leur cacher de VRAIS TRAITEMENTS qui soignent le Covid ?
Sources :
https://t.me/trottasilvano
https://vk.com/silvano67
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/23/health/baby-powder-cancer.html
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/action-alerts/identifying-post-vaccination-complications-their-causes-an-analysis-of-covid-19-patient-data
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/pfizer-fined-23-billion-illegal-marketing-off-label/story?id=8477617
https://dossier.substack.com/p/miracle-or-mirage-mrna-moderna-biontech?
https://factuel.afp.com/lefficacite-de-livermectine-contre-le-covid-nest-pas-scientifiquement-demontree
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.