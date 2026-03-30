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LIVE Q&A: Fuel Rationing, Food Shortages & How to BE PREPARED | Sunday w/ Seth
Man in America
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Fuel and food shortages are no longer a fringe concern. They're a real possibility, and I'd rather we talk about it now than scramble later. Tonight's show is a live Q&A focused entirely on preparedness: what to store, how to keep the lights on, how to stay safe, and how to stay connected when normal systems fail. This is a LIVE conversation — I want YOUR questions, YOUR angles, YOUR take. Drop them in the comments RIGHT NOW before we go live and I'll get to as many as I can. I’ll also be taking questions live. See you in the chat. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Free Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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