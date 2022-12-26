Grant Prezence - Realign (Version) (LIVE)

This pretty weird version of Grant's greatest solo hit so far, Realign, was performed live by Grant Prezence, in a session he streamed live on YouTube, on November 18, 2022.You can see the complete stream here: https://youtu.be/ZaJVgOkEwLY





Thank you very much Grant, for this fabulous performance!





Grant Prezence and Prezence Music have a website, here: https://www.prezencemusic.com/

And a YouTube channel, here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaC-9uaUODlx9ILDqGUxgeA





Grant's Description (Copy/Paste: Therefore some links are incomplete):

"Thanks to everyone who tuned in with me on the first live stream. This was more of just a test to make sure my equipment is working properly but it went better than I could've ever imagined thanks to you all. I'm going to make it a weekly thing and work on bringing new music for you all each week. Feel free to comment below with song requests, I might not get to them but if it's a cool song you never know ;)





Every week would be too often I think.

I hope a performance like this will be repeated, like four or five times a year max. Because, inspiration takes time, and it's no fun to play the same songs every week.

Thank you Grant for this great performance!

It is much appreciated.





Grant previously played this version of the song on Dr. Andrew Kaufman's True Medicine University. This performance can be seen here: https://youtu.be/vjVj26cYA0k





The original studio recording of this song, Realign, can be heard and seen here: https://youtu.be/KTXj0f07Rt0

Lyrics are in the description on that youtube page.