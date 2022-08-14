Tikka T1x Ambidextrous 22LR Bolt Action Range Day

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Tikka T1x featuring Weaver V3 scope and a ZP Machine Titanium Firing Pin.Magazine changes
LH and RH offhand, squatting, and prone
Sling as a shooter's aid.
Ambgun Tikka T1x
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle/t1x
Isolated by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100792
Artist: http://incompetech.com/