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Flying Over the Target: The Attached Video Was Removed From YouTube in Less Then Two Hours
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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220 views • March 23, 2021
Related video: Vaccine Expert Geert Vanden Boosche: These Three Words Could Save Your Life If You Have Yet To Be Vaccinated - 'Antibody-Dependent Enhancement'

https://www.brighteon.com/53a190ae-5eb0-4ffd-a1cf-57b0b208364f

Dr. Vernon Coleman announced this week that the video he made (the one included in this video) was the most important video that he has ever made and then I was watching Del Bigtree on BitChute and he stated that his video (including vaccine expert Geert Vanden Boosche) was the most important video that he has made to date. Dr. Coleman asked for his video to be shared far and wide so I am sharing it on all my platforms. This video is a must watch for anyone who has yet to be vaccinated and for those that are vaccinated is a must watch so you can prepare for what is yet to come. We have been sold a bad 'bill of goods' and the vaccine is the virus and that is all I am going to say. You will have to watch the video. These three words may save your life... 'Antibody-Dependent Enhancement'


Related videos:

Urgent call to WHO: time to switch gears
Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUlDeCRDLnU&;t=19s

Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Vejon Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc

Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Vejon Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc

VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD
Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGtSE3OfO2wv/

Related Links:

https://RosemaryFrei.ca

https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/

https://sciencenorway.no/covid19/norwegian-experts-say-deadly-blood-clots-were-caused-by-the-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine/1830510

https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/why-is-geert-vanden-bossche-getting-so-much-exposure-in-the-alternative-health-media-could-this-pro-vaccine-scientist-be-controlled-opposition/283650

https://hnewswire.com/satan-soldiers-have-deceived-you-study-shows-covid-19-vaccine/

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Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

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https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

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https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

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