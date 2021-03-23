© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flying Over the Target: The Attached Video Was Removed From YouTube in Less Then Two Hours
Follow
0
Share
Report
220 views • March 23, 2021
Related video: Vaccine Expert Geert Vanden Boosche: These Three Words Could Save Your Life If You Have Yet To Be Vaccinated - 'Antibody-Dependent Enhancement'
https://www.brighteon.com/53a190ae-5eb0-4ffd-a1cf-57b0b208364f
Dr. Vernon Coleman announced this week that the video he made (the one included in this video) was the most important video that he has ever made and then I was watching Del Bigtree on BitChute and he stated that his video (including vaccine expert Geert Vanden Boosche) was the most important video that he has made to date. Dr. Coleman asked for his video to be shared far and wide so I am sharing it on all my platforms. This video is a must watch for anyone who has yet to be vaccinated and for those that are vaccinated is a must watch so you can prepare for what is yet to come. We have been sold a bad 'bill of goods' and the vaccine is the virus and that is all I am going to say. You will have to watch the video. These three words may save your life... 'Antibody-Dependent Enhancement'
Related videos:
Urgent call to WHO: time to switch gears
Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUlDeCRDLnU&;t=19s
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Vejon Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Vejon Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD
Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGtSE3OfO2wv/
Related Links:
https://RosemaryFrei.ca
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
https://sciencenorway.no/covid19/norwegian-experts-say-deadly-blood-clots-were-caused-by-the-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine/1830510
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/why-is-geert-vanden-bossche-getting-so-much-exposure-in-the-alternative-health-media-could-this-pro-vaccine-scientist-be-controlled-opposition/283650
https://hnewswire.com/satan-soldiers-have-deceived-you-study-shows-covid-19-vaccine/
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
https://www.brighteon.com/53a190ae-5eb0-4ffd-a1cf-57b0b208364f
Dr. Vernon Coleman announced this week that the video he made (the one included in this video) was the most important video that he has ever made and then I was watching Del Bigtree on BitChute and he stated that his video (including vaccine expert Geert Vanden Boosche) was the most important video that he has made to date. Dr. Coleman asked for his video to be shared far and wide so I am sharing it on all my platforms. This video is a must watch for anyone who has yet to be vaccinated and for those that are vaccinated is a must watch so you can prepare for what is yet to come. We have been sold a bad 'bill of goods' and the vaccine is the virus and that is all I am going to say. You will have to watch the video. These three words may save your life... 'Antibody-Dependent Enhancement'
Related videos:
Urgent call to WHO: time to switch gears
Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUlDeCRDLnU&;t=19s
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Vejon Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
Vejon Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD
Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGtSE3OfO2wv/
Related Links:
https://RosemaryFrei.ca
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
https://sciencenorway.no/covid19/norwegian-experts-say-deadly-blood-clots-were-caused-by-the-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine/1830510
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/why-is-geert-vanden-bossche-getting-so-much-exposure-in-the-alternative-health-media-could-this-pro-vaccine-scientist-be-controlled-opposition/283650
https://hnewswire.com/satan-soldiers-have-deceived-you-study-shows-covid-19-vaccine/
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.