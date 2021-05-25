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Exclusive Interview With Idaho’s Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin Challenging Incumbent GOP Governor
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31 views • May 25, 2021
Idaho may be shaping up as the state to watch in the 2022 elections. Republican Governor Brad Little has now been put on notice that Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, also a Republican, is gunning for his job. Governor Little’s lockdown response to the COVID “pandemic” has riled many Idahoans. Signs at anti-mask rallies make frequent reference to “Governor Chicken Little” or Brad “Chicken” Little. Ditto for letters to the editor, social media posts, radio talk shows, and casual conversations. But Governor Little’s COVID overreach is not the only issue that has many Gem State Republicans fighting mad and ready for a change of governors.
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