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Waiting For Spring - Straturday Improvisation
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31 views • February 28, 2021
Here is an improvisation that started on my red stratocaster plus then I started layering in the other tracks over it. My musicman stingray 5 bass was the next layer to go into the mix. With the bass and rhythm track in place I programmed in the drums via Superior Drummer and the Independent EZX. Next I added in a couple of leads on my G&L Comanche and home made partsocaster. I also added a cello track via the Miroslav Philharmonic vst and my You Rock midi guitar All guitar effects are from Bias FX 2 with mastering of the overall composition in Adobe Audition.
Thanks for listening :-) here's hoping spring comes soon, I'm sick of this long winter.
Thanks for listening :-) here's hoping spring comes soon, I'm sick of this long winter.
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