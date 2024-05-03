US. Meat Packers under attack! Cattle industry under attack! Florida New Law Against Fake Meat!

82C Army
May 2, 2024
1. Meat packers and EPA: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/new-epa-rule-will-bankrupt-small-cattle-ranchers-meat-processors-fallout-5634667
2. Europa, the last battle. Part 7. https://archive.org/details/watch_europa/Europa+The+Last+Battle+(08)+(Part+7+of+10)+-+2017+-+720P.mp4.
3. Doug and Tracy: beef cattle tagging! https://youtu.be/aT4S5bXrLgc?si=90GkvwvnzKIDRs9f
4. DeSantis signs No Lab Meat bill: https://rumble.com/v4snjst-governor-desantis-signs-legislation-to-protect-floridas-cattle-industry-sto.html
5. Florida law against fake meat: https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2024/1084
REPOST:
Steven Gardner with Seamus Bruner Soros subversion: https://youtu.be/T8fryr4JTns?si=enVX07UxUmOeLR1H
Napolitano and Blumenthal! Free speech in America! https://www.youtube.com/live/DbLYpfyfDHE?si=z0AkOIa1aLqnk1B4
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4suyzr-us.-meat-packers-under-attack-cattle-industry-under-attack-florida-has-no-f.html
