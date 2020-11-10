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Viva Lost Ballots: Matt Schlapp sounds off on Nevada's voter rules
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96 views • November 10, 2020
American Conservative Union & CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp joins Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer to discuss alleged voter 'irregularities' in Nevada's presidential election process, and the evidence he claims to have to support the case.
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