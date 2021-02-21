9/11 Documentary - Calling Out Bravo 7: The 2020 Edition

Firefighters talk about fire physics, building designs and explain why they continue to commit into high-rise fires without fear of sudden and complete building failure. The science of fire behavior and basic physics is used to show how normal office fires cannot create the same outcome observed in both a controlled demolition or the free-fall collapse of World Trade Centre Building-7 on September 11th 2001.



Details include::

-A summary of the history of high-rise fires and their impact on the architecture involved

-The importance of understanding science rather than relying upon consensus opinion

-The science of free-fall and how this provides an irrefutable yardstick of truth

-The assessment of the rate of descent of WTC7

-An analysis of the real fires in WTC7 versus the theoretical fires proposed by NIST



-An analysis of the claim that WTC7 was left to burn due to poor firefighting water supplies

-A brief exposure of the certain foreknowledge held by NY City officials of the collapse of all three towers

-The decision of NIST to ignore the fundamental principle of scientific investigation known as ‘Occam’s Razor’

-A summary of NIST’s many omissions, errors and attempts to mislead the public

-A summary of the results of Alaska University’s 2019 evaluation of the collapse of WTC7 which identified that fires could NOT have been the cause of the collapse

-An appeal for support and justice from New York Fire Commissioner Christopher Gioia