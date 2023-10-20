Create New Account
'ARE YOU HEADED FOR A HOMELESS CAMP?
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 19 hours ago

THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE! OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT IS SPENDING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS EVERY DAY NOW AND YOU WILL PAY THE PRICE. STOP SPENDING AND PREPARE FOR THE MARKET TO FLIP ANY DAY NOW. GET EXCESS MONEY OUT OF THE DAMN BANK. YOU WILL LOOSE IT WHEN THE MARKET FLIPS...WAKEUP!

militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

