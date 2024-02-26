The Art of Tree Sculpting: A Journey in Growing Fruit Trees 🌳🍎

🌱 Growing a fruit tree is a fascinating journey filled with creativity and strategy!
From the careful pruning, akin to sculpting a masterpiece, to witnessing the tree's reaction and the thrill of baby fruit forming – every stage is a celebration. 🌳🍏
😊 In our podcast interview, Susan Poizner, an urban orchardist, and the founder of Orchard People, shared, "I find excitement in the pruning season, appreciating the skill and strategy behind it."
However, the initial two years require delicacy as we gently remove baby fruit to nurture the tree's root system, ensuring a healthy and abundant harvest in the future. 🌿🍇
🌳 Embarking on this journey, guided by the wisdom of experts like Susan, enhances our connection with nature and the art of fruitful cultivation. 🍎🌳
