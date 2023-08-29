The Anointing, Revival & Faith

September 30th, 2018
What many Christians are lacking nowadays is not knowledge but rather the anointing and power of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is grieved by our sin, doubt and unbelief. True revival comes when the church is honest and sincere in their search for God's holiness and dedicated in their prayer lives. Do you want to be anointed or are you satisfied without an anointing?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.