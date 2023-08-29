Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Anointing, Revival & Faith
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
53 Subscribers
4 views
Published 13 hours ago

September 30th, 2018

What many Christians are lacking nowadays is not knowledge but rather the anointing and power of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is grieved by our sin, doubt and unbelief. True revival comes when the church is honest and sincere in their search for God's holiness and dedicated in their prayer lives. Do you want to be anointed or are you satisfied without an anointing?

Keywords
prayerfaithrevivalanointingdoubtdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket