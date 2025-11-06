Rutti Frutti says that NATO countries are currently producing more ammunition than Russia.

Maybe bullets... ?

NATO needs to prepare for a "long-term confrontation" with Russia — Mark Rutte

Adding, from Russian Spox, Maria Zakharova:

Maria Zakharova:

Media: NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that Russia is not alone in its attempts to undermine global rules: "As you know, it cooperates with China, North Korea, Iran, and others."

First, what exactly are these "global rules"? Please publish their full list on the NATO website. So far, no one knows which "rules" Rutte is referring to.

Second, Russia, like China and the Global Majority, has always declared its commitment to international law. It is NATO that has repeatedly violated it with its aggressive actions and illegitimate coalitions: the invasion of Iraq under false pretenses, the bombings of Yugoslavia, and so on.

Third, I don't recall any NATO member country announcing that it is ceasing cooperation, for example, with China mentioned by Rutte. Recently, there was a US-China summit – I haven't heard Rutte criticize the US President for that.

Adding:

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service on the West's plans to cause an accident at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and blame Russia for it:

European NATO members are urging the Kiev regime to find ways to urgently change the course of the Ukrainian conflict, which is unfavorable to the West, and its perception by the public in the West. The most effective way proposed to achieve this goal is to carry out a major sabotage causing casualties among Ukrainians and residents of EU countries, similar to the tragedy of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.

In this regard, the option of organizing sabotage at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with a meltdown of the active zone of its nuclear reactors is being considered. The influential British NGO Chatham House has already calculated the consequences of such an accident.

Data from specially conducted computer modeling showed that, taking into account the wind rose and air mass movements, residents of Kiev controlled areas and citizens of EU countries near Ukraine's western border would be in the area of radioactive particle spread. The most difficult aspect of carrying out such a plan, according to the "think tank," was how exactly to place responsibility for the disaster on Russia.

The "collective West" is once again ready to deceive and even kill Ukrainians and citizens of Western countries in order to attribute the crimes of the Kiev regime to Russia and justify its Russophobic policy and efforts to fuel the war.