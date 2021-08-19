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DR. SEVILLANO ON HOW GRAPHENE OXIDE ALTERS HORMONES RELATED TO REPRODUCTIVE FUNCTIONS
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241 views • August 19, 2021
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Dr. Sevillano on how graphene oxide alters hormones related to reproductive functions https://rumble.com/vlaedd-dr.-sevillano-on-how-graphene-oxide-alters-hormones-related-to-reproductive.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/menstrual-cycle.html Dr. José Luis Sevillano and biostatistician Ricardo Delgado dedicated part of their time to read and analyze the study entitled 'Potential adverse effects of nanoparticles on the reproductive system.' If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
Dr. Sevillano on how graphene oxide alters hormones related to reproductive functions https://rumble.com/vlaedd-dr.-sevillano-on-how-graphene-oxide-alters-hormones-related-to-reproductive.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/menstrual-cycle.html Dr. José Luis Sevillano and biostatistician Ricardo Delgado dedicated part of their time to read and analyze the study entitled 'Potential adverse effects of nanoparticles on the reproductive system.' If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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