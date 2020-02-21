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Corrupt Judge Gives Roger Stone 40 Months In Prison - War Room Full Show
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19 views • February 21, 2020
A corrupt judge sentences Roger stone to 40 months in prison despite the mistrial looming. President Trump responds during a speech in Las Vegas. Owen Shroyer breaks down the stone case and his activities in DC for the day. Also, the Democratic debate from the night before is reviewed. Also, support your body by getting all the vitamins and minerals you need with the Ultra 12 and Vitamin Mineral Fusion Combo now at 50% off!"
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