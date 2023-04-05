Create New Account
Trump had a ‘sigh of relief’ when he saw what he was being indicted over
Former US President Donald Trump probably had a “sigh of relief” when he saw what he was being indicted over, according to former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“I think he was a little frayed, I know he’s a little angry,” he told Sky News Australia.

“I know that for sure that he was angry with the indictment, I think he might have been a little bit disconcerted, let’s say, going into the courthouse.

“But when they unveiled the indictment I think there had to be a sigh of relief amongst both Trump and his legal team, and I daresay the flight home to Mar-a-Lago.”

