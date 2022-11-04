Pandemic of Amnesty: We Will Not Forget.

If the pandemic police get “amnesty” for setting a generation of children back two grades and wishing unemployment and even death on sceptics of a hastily formulated mRNA Injection, you can bet they’re going to seek a mulligan for another cause in a year or two: The systematic maiming of thousands of kids who became confused about their gender.

The Atlantic’s Emily Oster this week floated the idea of letting bygones be bygones over the pandemic lockdown madness. She wants amnesty from folks who weren’t allowed to hold hands with dying loved ones, schoolchildren abandoned to Zoom, normal people who were hounded and screamed at in supermarkets and department stores by mask Karens, and young, healthy workers who were fired because they didn’t want, and it turns out, probably didn’t need, a demonstrably flawed mRNA Injection.

The debate about the mRNA Injections efficacy won’t be settled anytime soon, although there is strong evidence they may have saved the lives of many older recipients. But when it comes to the political reaction to the pandemic, Oster’s plea is a tacit admission that the science is settled: Masks were mostly useless, kids should have been in school, people had a right to decide whether they took the injection, and the finger wagging yard sign crowd behaved very, very badly.

The contempt with which the Atlantic’s proposal was met indicates no such détente will be forthcoming. And that’s a good thing, because if misinformed zealots backed by compromised scientists, social media performers, and a deeply politicised public health bureaucracy get their way, they’ll be back wanting off the hook for another case of mass psychosis.