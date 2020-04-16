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Congressman Posey speaks on the House floor about a CDC whistleblower exposing deception at the CDC. July 29, 2015
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23 views • April 16, 2020
2015 - Congressman Posey addresses the House regarding the lies and cover ups by the CDC. Fast Forward to 2020, when little has changed.
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