Would the Technocrats Mobilize Humanoid Robots to Round humans up?
Published 20 hours ago

Many Technocrats who are involved in developing the Large Language AI model were also the ones admitting that the threat of AI against humanity is an even bigger threat than nuclear bombs! So why do they keep going with it? Are they purposely trying to profit off while preparing to launch the Armageddon?

artificial intelligencetranshumanismtechnocrats

