🚩 Dr. Robert Malone on How Bill Gates Shapes Government Policy to Benefit His Investment Portfolio


"In Bill's case he clearly has insider information...He's actively shaping policy while he

is making these non-profit investments and simultaneously managing a massive investment portfolio...He has bragged that he got a twentyfold return on his vaccine investments that were strategically aligned with what the government policy ended up being."



https://rumble.com/v2wjngm--dr.-robert-malone-on-how-bill-gates-shapes-government-policy-to-benefit-hi.html

bill gatesgovernment policydr robert maloneinvestment portfolio

