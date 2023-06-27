🚩 Dr. Robert Malone on How Bill Gates Shapes Government Policy to Benefit His Investment Portfolio
"In Bill's case he clearly has insider information...He's actively shaping policy while he
is making these non-profit investments and simultaneously managing a massive investment portfolio...He has bragged that he got a twentyfold return on his vaccine investments that were strategically aligned with what the government policy ended up being."
https://rumble.com/v2wjngm--dr.-robert-malone-on-how-bill-gates-shapes-government-policy-to-benefit-hi.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.