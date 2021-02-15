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COVID 19 Masks 015 - Do Masks Even Work Can You Be Forced To Wear One Dr. Kaufman Weighs In
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50 views • February 15, 2021
Masks without question make you sick.
It has been proven in several experiments they DO NOT stop a virus.
Why do medical "EXPERTS" promote them?
As one microbiologist angrily said "They want to make us sick - there is no other plausible reason"
It has been proven in several experiments they DO NOT stop a virus.
Why do medical "EXPERTS" promote them?
As one microbiologist angrily said "They want to make us sick - there is no other plausible reason"
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