Track for the EP Small Red Pills 1 (easy to swallow). D.

lyrics

DEW (do the):



Directed energy weapons are devices that direct a high energy microwave beam for incapacitating or destroying a target.

doing the doing the doing the dew

US patent 6506148 B2. Manipulation of a subject's brain waves via frequencies emanating from computer and TV screens.

doing the dew

US Patent 3566347 A. A system for producing psychological disturbances and partial deafness in an enemy.

doing the dew

US Patent 7629918 B2. Weapon with integrated targeting system to locate targets. Damages/disrupts electronics, biological entities, and physical structures.

doing the dew

US Patent 20120274147 A1. A technique for wireless transmission of magnetic waves for use with energy weapons.

doing the dew

US Patent 7405834 B1. Imaging device that improves the aim of directed energy weapons.

doing the

do the dew

do the dew

The melting point of aluminum is approximately 1220 degrees Fahrenheit.

The melting temperature of glass is around 2600 degrees Fahrenheit.

doing the dew

do the dew

do the dew

do the dew

Fires at 9 11, in the western US, and Maui Lahaina, melted glass and aluminum in vehicles while trees and nearby structures remained unaffected.

doing the dew

the color blue seems to repel the effects of directed energy weapons as seen in blue cars and blue rooftops in Lahaina.

do the dew