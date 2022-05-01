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In this video you will get acquainted with the complete history of Rothschild.
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57 views • May 01, 2022
If you want to defeat enemies, get to know him first.
The Rothschild family is one of your biggest enemies. Do not use their banks until they are destroyed.
Disconnect with Rothschild-related companies.
The Rothschild family is one of your biggest enemies. Do not use their banks until they are destroyed.
Disconnect with Rothschild-related companies.
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