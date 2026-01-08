Colombian Prez. Petro says he spoke with Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez - clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro says he spoke with Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez and is proposing a tripartite dialogue with the U.S. and Venezuela to prevent civil conflict:
“We want to establish a tripartite, and hopefully global, dialogue to stabilize Venezuelan society, which, like Colombia, could explode into violence among itself. We want to ensure that does not happen.”