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ΕΛΛΗΝΑ ΠΩΣ ΚΑΤΑΝΤΗΣΕΣ ΕΤΣΙ !!!
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23 views • January 07, 2022
Στο podcast του Tommy με επισκέπτες τον Δρ Mattias Desmet, καθηγητή με ειδικότητα στην Ψύχωση της Μαζικής Διαμόρφωσης, τον Δρ Robert Malone, εφευρέτη του εμβολίου mRNA και τον Δρ Peter McCullough, τον πιο πολυδημοσιευμένο καρδιοχειρούργο στην παγκόσμια ιστορία, συζήτησαν το θέμα της Ψύχωσης Μαζικής Διαμόρφωσης στη διάρκεια της πανδημίας, μου προκάλεσε εντύπωση η αναφορά τους στην Σωκρατική μέθοδο και η αναφορά και ανάλυση του Δρ Mattias Desmet στον όρο ΠΑΡΡΗΣΙΑ στην Αρχαία Ελλάδα.
Τι μας έμαθαν επιτέλους οι αρχαίοι Έλληνες;
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/3q3vh8G
Τι μας έμαθαν επιτέλους οι αρχαίοι Έλληνες;
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/3q3vh8G
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