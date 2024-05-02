Create New Account
Is the Perfect Storm about to Hit USA?
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson


May 2, 2024


The Perfect Storm is a number of events following each other to create absolute chaos. Today, Pastor Stan brings us Prophecies given to God’s Prophets warning us about the Storm that is about to hit. We can easily assume this storm will include the dollar falling, inflation hitting, a New Madrid Earthquake, Food Shortages and much more.


00:00 - Intro

02:08 - Examine Your Heart

05:47 - The Three Scrolls

08:43 - Seven Moons

10:34 - Season of Sorrow

14:35 - Financial Storm Earthquake

16:10 - Dollar Falls

19:37 - Solemn September Assembly

20:51 - Earthquake and Suitcase Nukes

24:46 - Cruise Ship Dream


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dp1zqUP6cLdA/

