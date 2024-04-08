HOME school For Puppies l EP05. Early Pupper Education

Kritter Klub
Apr 7, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
It's about time these munchkins wean! They've been bothering the mother dog too much for breastmilk. The rescuer tries and helps them wean with his special sauce (?)
