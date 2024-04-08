HOME school For Puppies l EP05. Early Pupper Education

Kritter Klub





Apr 7, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





It's about time these munchkins wean! They've been bothering the mother dog too much for breastmilk. The rescuer tries and helps them wean with his special sauce (?)





More videos about ‘HOME school for puppies’: • HOME School for Puppies





#Kritterklub #puppies #dog #dogadoption





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H074E6nKOlo