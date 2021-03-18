Outcry to the World from Israel | Ilana Rachel Daniel

15 March 2021



It’s called the Green Passport. We’re not told to wear it, but what they have done is they have, essentially, overnight created a second-class citizenry—a true medical apartheid that is disallowing healthy, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens from entering their place of culture if they do not participate in this experiment. It’s that simple We literally have been told that there are people who’ve been kicked out of their choirs, out of their pools, out of their gyms. I don’t know who’s going to hear the message we’re saying. I don’t know what is going to become of it. I know that there is no other option than to give every fiber of energy and strength into battling this, because there is no other option.