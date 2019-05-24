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Episode 10 - 20190524 - Mission Hills Christian School
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1 view • July 04, 2020
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Here in episode 10, I talk with Kimberly Johnson, a volunteer with the Mission Hills Christian School. The school has a relatively new concert series going on with big name Christian artists. Coming up on June 7, 2019 will be 2-time Dove Award Winner and American Idol finalist Colton Dixon. Colton tours around the world selling out arenas with tens of thousands of people, this intimate setting holds just 400 people.
Concert ticket link: https://www.missionhillschristianschool.org/2019
https://www.missionhillschristianschool.org/
29582 Aventura
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
949-589-4504
[email protected]
Guest: Kimberly Johnson
Company: Mission Hills Christian School
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Here in episode 10, I talk with Kimberly Johnson, a volunteer with the Mission Hills Christian School. The school has a relatively new concert series going on with big name Christian artists. Coming up on June 7, 2019 will be 2-time Dove Award Winner and American Idol finalist Colton Dixon. Colton tours around the world selling out arenas with tens of thousands of people, this intimate setting holds just 400 people.
Concert ticket link: https://www.missionhillschristianschool.org/2019
https://www.missionhillschristianschool.org/
29582 Aventura
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
949-589-4504
[email protected]
Guest: Kimberly Johnson
Company: Mission Hills Christian School
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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