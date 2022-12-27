Scotland Purges China’s CCTV Surveillance System From Its Infrastructure

https://gnews.org/articles/628117
Summary：12/26/2022 The Scottish government began phasing out the Chinese company's closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera equipment as part of a national security program.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.