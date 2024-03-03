Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE TWO 🫣 TRUMPS
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
499 Subscribers
236 views
Published Yesterday

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he8wX8EDLQY


No description to this video; merely a comment and a response:


Thanks Level Earth! I've heard other people mention the Gemini Twins, when referring to Mr. T. "They" are doing to Texas, what "they" did to Maui, right now. Do you believe there will even be an election? Fran




Hey, Fran. Yes, he's two-faced. I'm not certain on how they will script the 24 selection scam.


Keywords
wikileakspresident donald john trumpscamdemicdoubles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket