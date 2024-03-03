THE TWO 🫣 TRUMPS

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he8wX8EDLQY
No description to this video; merely a comment and a response:
Thanks Level Earth! I've heard other people mention the Gemini Twins, when referring to Mr. T. "They" are doing to Texas, what "they" did to Maui, right now. Do you believe there will even be an election? Fran
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.