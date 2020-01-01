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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Εβραιοι Οι ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΕΣ που ξεσκεπαζουν την ΑΠΑΤΗ των 6.000.000
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146 views • January 01, 2020
ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΑ απο ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΕΣ απο την 10ΕΤΙΑ του 1920 που δειχνουν την ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ για το δηθεν "ΟΛΟΚΑΥΤΩΜΑ" των 6.000.000 στα ΣΤΡΑΤΟΠΕΔΑ ΣΥΓΚΕΝΤΡΩΣΗΣ στον Β.ΠΑΓΚ.ΠΟΛΕΜΟ.ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΑ που ΓΕΛΟΙΟΠΟΙΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΠΑΤΗ των ΕΒΡΑΙΩΝ με ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΜΑΤΑ στον ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΤΥΠΟ με τον ΑΡΙΘΜΟ 6.000.000 για το ΑΝΥΠΑΡΚΤΟ ΣΤΗΜΕΝΟ ΜΥΘΟ για "ΟΛΟΚΑΥΤΩΜΑ" 30 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ πριν ΕΡΘΕΙ ο Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ.
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