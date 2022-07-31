1000 ATHLETES | COLLAPSING | DYING | HEART PROBLEMS | BLOOD CLOTS | MARCH 2021 TO JUNE 2022 THE F (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Puretrauma357🇯🇲 at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zHCRDqWk15R1/

The following is a documented compilation of 1,000 Athletes and Sports related incidences from March 2021 to 16th June 2022, each slide presented for 5 seconds.





This is only the tip of the iceberg, and only sports related. The real numbers are unknown....





☠️💀 BUT MILLIONS ARE DYING DAILY FROM THIS BIO WEAPON 💉💉💉💉💉😢🥺





As stated in the lawsuit led by Robert F Kennedy Jnr....





“Billions of people have already been sentenced to certain, inevitable and painful death. Anyone who receives the injection will die prematurely, and three years is a generous estimate of how long they can survive.”