1000 ATHLETES | COLLAPSING | DYING | HEART PROBLEMS | BLOOD CLOTS | MARCH 2021 TO JUNE 2022 THE F (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Puretrauma357🇯🇲 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zHCRDqWk15R1/
The following is a documented compilation of 1,000 Athletes and Sports related incidences from March 2021 to 16th June 2022, each slide presented for 5 seconds.
This is only the tip of the iceberg, and only sports related. The real numbers are unknown....
☠️💀 BUT MILLIONS ARE DYING DAILY FROM THIS BIO WEAPON 💉💉💉💉💉😢🥺
As stated in the lawsuit led by Robert F Kennedy Jnr....
“Billions of people have already been sentenced to certain, inevitable and painful death. Anyone who receives the injection will die prematurely, and three years is a generous estimate of how long they can survive.”