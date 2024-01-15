Create New Account
Watch Vivek Ramaswamy Grill Reporters on Their Dishonest Reporting Over the Years
From Russia gate to Hunter Biden's laptop, watch Vivek Ramaswamy question reporters on the accuracy of their reporting, and they are unable even in person, to admit their errors. #vivek2024 #vivekramaswamy #mediacriticism

fake newspressmediaiowaus politicsrussia gateenemy of the peoplesteel dossierdishonest reportingcovidhunter biden laptopmedia criticismcovid originsvivek ramaswamyvivek 2024

