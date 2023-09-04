[Mar 1, 2017] TFR - 94 - Revolutionary Radio with Bob Knodel and Jeran Campanella: GLOBEBUSTERS!

In this episode, I spoke with Bob Knodel and Jeran Campanella about some of their research into the flat Earth, including the issues of satellites, the ISS, GPS, gyros, star trails and more.





website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqR





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy