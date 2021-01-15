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BREAKING: FBI Arrests Antifa Leader in Utah After Storming US Capitol
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353 views • January 15, 2021
BREAKING: FBI Arrests Antifa Leader John Sullivan in Utah After Storming US Capitol …Update: With FBI Affidavit
Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan is in custody after being arrested in Utah on Thursday.
HUGE! CNN-NPR Photo-Journalist Jade Sacker was Embedded with Antifa Leader John Sullivan During Siege of US Capitol – Cheered “We Did It!” After Inciting Riot
After the Capitol was stormed John Sullivan appeared with CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker on CNN that night. CNN did not identify Sullivan as an Antifa-BLM protest leader.
They mention Insurgence, USA but not that it is a radical leftist organization.
They do not mention that Sullivan was arrested in Utah during unrest in 2020.
CNN did not reveal that the two were working together inside the US Capitol.
Jade Sacker has done work for NPR, CNN, NBC and other liberal outlets.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5SZDsuneBU1T/
Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan is in custody after being arrested in Utah on Thursday.
HUGE! CNN-NPR Photo-Journalist Jade Sacker was Embedded with Antifa Leader John Sullivan During Siege of US Capitol – Cheered “We Did It!” After Inciting Riot
After the Capitol was stormed John Sullivan appeared with CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker on CNN that night. CNN did not identify Sullivan as an Antifa-BLM protest leader.
They mention Insurgence, USA but not that it is a radical leftist organization.
They do not mention that Sullivan was arrested in Utah during unrest in 2020.
CNN did not reveal that the two were working together inside the US Capitol.
Jade Sacker has done work for NPR, CNN, NBC and other liberal outlets.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5SZDsuneBU1T/
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