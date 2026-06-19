HOW GATES TURNED COVID INTO A CASH MACHINE

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As Bill Gates faces questions in Congress over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, newly uncovered documents reveal surprising connections between philanthropy, pandemic finance, and political influence. The deeper investigators dig, the more questions emerge about who was shaping global health policy and who stood to benefit.